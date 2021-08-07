Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

