AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

