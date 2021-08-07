Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.55 on Friday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

