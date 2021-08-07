Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.