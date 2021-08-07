Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,723. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

