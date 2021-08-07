Airbloc (ABL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,283.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $11,283.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

