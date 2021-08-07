Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%.

AKBA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.