Alarm.com’s (ALRM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 291,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

