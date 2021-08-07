Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.