Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.