Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allakos by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allakos by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allakos by 49.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Allakos by 12.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

