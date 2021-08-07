Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

