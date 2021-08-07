ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,400. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

