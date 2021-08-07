AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALVR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. 271,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

