Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce sales of $378.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.46 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

