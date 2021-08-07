Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,740.72. 678,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,584.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

