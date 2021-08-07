Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

