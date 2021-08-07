Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

