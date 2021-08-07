Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,604 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

VMC opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

