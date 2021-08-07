Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,419 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $56.71 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

