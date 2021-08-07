Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $230,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -25.44. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

