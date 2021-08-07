Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

