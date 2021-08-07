Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $540.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.