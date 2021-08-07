Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amalgamated Financial
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
