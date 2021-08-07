Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.