Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rose 8.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 133,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,258,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amarin by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 2.20.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

