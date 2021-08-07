American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $362,846.50 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

