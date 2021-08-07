American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $362,846.50 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AAT opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.53.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
