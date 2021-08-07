American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.17

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.17 and last traded at $169.17, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American National Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American National Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

