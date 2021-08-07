American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 307,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,076. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

