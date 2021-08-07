American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.12. 1,460,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.30. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

