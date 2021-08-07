Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 10,450,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,406. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

