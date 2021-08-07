Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.73, but opened at $36.88. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 70,912 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

