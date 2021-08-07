Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

