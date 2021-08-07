Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE MGY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.