Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

