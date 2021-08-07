Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Navient worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

