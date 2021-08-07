Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 8,783 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

