Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 103,873 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,873 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of CIRCOR International worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $620.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

