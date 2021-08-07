Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $73.63. 1,529,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

