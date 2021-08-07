Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.54. 3,155,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 44.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

