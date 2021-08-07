Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 130,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,411. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $515.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

