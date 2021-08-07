Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.