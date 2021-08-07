Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

