Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Genasys reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genasys by 2,846.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

