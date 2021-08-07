Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

