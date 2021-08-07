Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $332.77. The stock had a trading volume of 856,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,722. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $334.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

