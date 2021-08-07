Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

NEPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

