Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRR. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $486,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

