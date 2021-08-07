Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 207.27%.

APEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

