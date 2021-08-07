Analysts Offer Predictions for Hugo Boss AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

