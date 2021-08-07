Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inter Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.45.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

