Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$12.94

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$14.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

